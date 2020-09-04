Super Mario 3D World Launching on Nintendo Switch in Feb 2021 with Bowser's Fury Expansion

Super Mario 3D World is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The gaming giant announced earlier yesterday that the new take on the Mario saga will premiere on the Switch on February 12, 2021, bringing the old favourite characters of the Mario world to Nintendo’s most popular gaming console in recent memory. Alongside being ported to the Switch console, Super Mario 3D World is also getting a new expansion pack to increase its gameplay levels, and the new expansion, as with all expansion packs of Super Mario, plunges the world’s most popular plumber from Italy into a world of doom, with a super villain in tow.

Super Mario 3D World will reportedly come in an ‘enhanced’ version on the Switch, but fundamentally retain its co-op multiplayer gameplay style. The game was released in 2013 for the Wii U, and finally looks set to come to the Switch now. The latter is an arguably more popular platform for gamers, which may help Nintendo increase the level of excitement around this Mario title. The game itself features all the regular Mario shenanigans, as well as add-on superpowers to give your characters special abilities. For instance, it gets a ‘Cat Suit’, which helps Mario and his friends climb trees to move through levels faster. There are also Double Cherries – a specific type of booster that clones Mario and other in-game characters, which in turn can help gamers solve puzzles in certain levels of the game.

Along with the Super Mario 3D World game, Switch players will also get the Bowser’s Fury expansion pack announced for the title. While the gameplay theme remains similar, the expansion pack brings in a new supervillain, as well as an overall dark and broody ambience to the world of Mario. The game will have both online and offline co-op gameplay, where you can team up with fellow Mario fans and friends around the world on the Nintendo network to take on the characters of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad.

The special launch of the Bowser’s Fury expansion pack and the porting of Super Mario 3D World to Switch is being held in celebration of 35 years of the original Mario game. Nintendo also announced at the recently held Nintendo Direct that more titles from the Mario series will get overall gameplay improvements and feature on the Switch’s portfolio. These include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, under the Super Mario 3D All-Stars lineup. These titles will be unveiled on September 18, and will apparently be available until March 31, 2021.