Just a couple of days after a cartridge of The Legend of Zelda was sold for a record $870,000 (roughly Rs 6.48 crores), a copy of Super Mario 64 has breached all records to become the first-ever game to be sold for over a million dollars. A copy of Super Mario 64 was sold for $1,560,000 (roughly Rs 11.62 crores) at an online auction organised by Heritage Auctions. A million-dollar vintage video game auction was something that was anticipated since a while as the last couple of record sales have led up to an increase in value. While it is mostly rare games that generate such high bids, Super Mario 64 wasn’t exactly a rare game as Nintnedo sold millions of copies since the game was first released in 1996.

However, majority of the Super Mario 64 copies don’t have a 9.8 A++ Wata rating - a score from a grading service that means the quality is near perfect, in both production and preservation. Heritage Auctions, the platform where all these record sales take place, called the sealed copy of Super Mario 64 the “highest graded copy” of the game it’s ever sold. A copy of Super Mario 64 graded 9.4 A+ was sold at a price of $38,400 (roughly Rs 28,61,000) at Heritage Auctions in January. “Super Mario 64 - Wata 9.8 A++ Sealed, N64 Nintendo 1996 USA just sold for $1,560,000 at #HeritageAuctions, smashing previous mark of $870K, set Friday at Heritage for The Legend of Zelda!" Heritage Auctions said in a tweet.

Wata is a grading service where people send their video games for review and certification. A rating is important as that is what determines the value of such big-ticket vintage games.

Just a couple of days ago, a sealed cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo NES was sold for $870,000 (roughly Rs 6.48 crores) in an online auction, breaking previous records of the most expensive game ever sold. Before that, the record was held by a copy of Super Mario Bros from 1986 that was sold for $660,000 back in April this year.

