SuperGaming Collaborates with Google Cloud to Create a 'SuperPlatform' for Developers
1-MIN READ

SuperGaming Collaborates with Google Cloud to Create a 'SuperPlatform' for Developers

By: Shaurya Sharma

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 11:00 IST

Pune, India

SuperGaming describes SuperPlatform as a SaaS (software as a service) platform.

SuperGaming describes SuperPlatform as a SaaS (software as a service) platform.

With the aid of Google Cloud, SuperGaming intends to provide game creators with the same technology it uses to create titles like Indus and MaskGun, like Epic Games makes all development tools needed to create Fortnite accessible via Unreal Engine.

SuperGaming, the homegrown creator of the upcoming battle royale game Indus, has announced that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to make its proprietary live-ops engine, SuperPlatform, available to game creators worldwide.

The company asserts that by utilising the tried-and-true cloud architecture that now drives all of SuperGaming’s efforts, this move will enable game creators worldwide to create better games.

The Google Cloud-based SuperPlatform will give game developers the ability to control live operations, matchmaking, player progression, player data, analytics, monetization systems, server scalability, sales, and merchandising. It integrates with other established game development platforms as well.

SuperGaming describes SuperPlatform as a SaaS (software as a service) platform and will be an ISV (independent software vendor) running on Google Cloud.

“Gaming is a big focus for Google Cloud. We have scaled our global investments in this space and are excited about the response we are getting from the market." says Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India.

He added, “Advancements like the SuperPlatform are welcome additions to an ever-evolving ecosystem. With Google Cloud’s infrastructure that enables developers to build at scale and SuperGaming’s pedigree in gaming, we can really drive impact and innovation and see more games come out of India."

Navneet Singh Waraich, chief technology officer and co-founder, SuperGaming, said, “By working closely with Google Cloud engineers and SDKs, a lot of our initial friction was eased."

“One key for us and our SuperPlatform customers is choice, and the ability to migrate our entire orchestration as needed for cost-effectiveness without disrupting the game client or server integrations on the frontend. This was a major plus for choosing to build our current stack on Google Cloud."

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology.

first published:November 24, 2022, 11:00 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 11:00 IST