Superheroes on Spotify! Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn Will Soon Become Podcast Stars

Spotify has confirmed a deal that will see DC’s cast of superheroes and supervillains have their own podcasts on the music streaming platform. The global streaming giant has signed a multi-year partnership with DC Comics and Warner Bros for an exclusive series of podcasts with DC’s characters that include Batman and Harley Quinn. Spotify confirms that the partnership is the first to involve the intellectual property of the entire DC Universe. DC's current line-up of incredibly popular characters includes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman, Joker and more

“Take it from your favorite superheroes (or even super villains): The League gets the job done. So, in the spirit of Batman and Robin, the JLA, or the Birds of Prey, Spotify is entering into a new multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. and DC to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively on Spotify,” says the streaming service in an official statement. It is believed that Warner Bros. Studio’s broader collection of timeless titles will also be developed into standalone podcast series. Spotify has not disclosed the terms of the deal.

This announcement follows the announcement from October last year when SiriusXM and Pandora signed a multi-year deal with Marvel. That deal with allow them to create original and exclusive audio series content featuring the likes of Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord.

At this time, Spotify or DC or Warner Bros have not shared details on which DC podcast will be the first to go live, or what the line-up could look like. But this is all part of Spotify’s big push towards podcasts and original content. Earlier this year, Spotify announced the acquisition of The Ringer, a sports and entertainment venture that gives Spotify access to more sports and entertainment content for its platform. The Ringer had clocked a 100 million strong userbase at the time Spotify acquired it.

Spotify has, in the past few months, signed multi-year agreements with The Obamas’ media company Higher Ground Productions for exclusive podcasts, Kim Kardashian West and Joe Rogan for The Joe Rogan Experience.

Spotify recently launched the Spotify Kids app, which curates music and original content for kids. Spotify Kids is currently available for Android and iOS on US, Canada, and France for Spotify Premium Family subscribers. It is likely that a lot of the DC and Warner Bros original content will also be on the Spotify Kids platform.

