Surface Pro 7 Pre-Orders Reach Buyers Almost Two Weeks Ahead of Schedule

Customers of Microsoft’s latest Windows-powered tablet Surface Pro 7 may be in for a surprise. The device, which was originally supposed to start shipping on 22 October, has already reached a few buyers. However, there is no confirmation whether it was a shipping mistake or a planned move by the company.

Microsoft had announced the new Surface Pro 7 at their annual Surface hardware event earlier this month. The company started taking pre-orders immediately after the event but announced that the device will go on sale only from 22 October. However, some of the devices have shipped early, as per certain social media reports. A Reddit user in Norway has confirmed the receipt of the new Surface Pro 7 tablet 12 days before the advertised shipping date. The user has also shared photographs of the device as proof which also shows the new Type Cover and Surface Pen.

To recall, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is equipped with the 12.3-inch display sporting a 2736x1824 resolution. The tablet is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors compared with the eighth-generation Intel Core processors used by the Surface Pro 6.

The device comes with memory options of 4/8/16 GB and 128/256/512 GB and 1TB of Storage. The new Surface Pro 7 is currently available for pre-order on both the Microsoft Store and Amazon.

