Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
The new app by the Government of India has proved to be a hit for smartphone users.
mpassport seva app screenshots.
Applying for a passport has been made a whole lot easier with the recent announcements by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The announcements included the launch of a new mobile app named 'mPassport Seva App' for both Android and iOS users that will encompass almost the entire process of passport application. Now, it seems like Indian smartphone users have welcomed the initiative as the newly launched app has already hit more than a Million downloads on Google Playstore alone.
The app will enable the Indian citizens to apply, pay and schedule appointments for passport services right through their smartphones. In its entirety, the new app will support services like new user registration; signing in to a registered user account; application form filing to apply for passport and police clearance certificate; paying for passport services; appointment scheduling; application availability status; document advisor; and fee calculator.
The Minister of External affairs has also tweeted recently about the app hitting a Million downloads. The tweet reads: "Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads."
The 1.7 MB app (on Android) and 3.3 MB (on iOS) has been designed by Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division, Ministry of External Affairs and since its launch, has garnered more than a Million downloads as at the time of writing.
Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads. https://t.co/P2sQEGWETp— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2018
