Swatch Shuts Down Some Technology Systems After Cyberattack

Swatch Group shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world's biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday.

ZURICH: Swatch Group shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world’s biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday.

“Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend,” the company said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss news agency AWP.

A shutdown of some of its systems — which the group conducted on a precautionary basis — had affected some of its operations, Swatch said, without specifying which operations were affected. “The situation will return to normal as soon as possible,” it said.

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
