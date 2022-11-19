SwiftKey Keyboard Is Back On Apple App Store: All Details

SwiftKey keyboard, a well-known Microsoft-owned keyboard app, has returned to the Apple App Store, much to the delight of iPhone users who were disappointed when it left iOS in October of this year.

According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft’s Caitlin Roulston states that the company has relisted the app on Apple App Store based on customer feedback.

The most recent version of the Microsoft SwiftKey app is still from August of last year, indicating that no updates have been made since the app was last available on the App Store. Microsoft has not specified a precise timeline or update cycle for the app or even whether it will be updated at all.

Vishnu Nath, Microsoft’s VP and GM of OneNote and the Office, tweeted, “Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS!" and fans should “Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it!"

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it! Link ➡️ https://t.co/X6eIq0VJgP pic.twitter.com/23OA67UynZ — Vishnu.one (@VishnuNath) November 18, 2022

Moreover, Microsoft would be “investing heavily in the keyboard," according to Pedram Rezaei, CTO of Microsoft’s maps and local services group.

