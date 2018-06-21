English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swiggy Gets Biggest Funding Ever, Raises Additional $210 million
Swiggy has so far raised $465 million in seven rounds of funding.
Indian online food delivery service provider Swiggy said on Thursday it raised another $210 million in its biggest ever funding, led by South African internet and entertainment group Naspers Ltd and Hong Kong-based internet investment group DST Global. Existing shareholder Meituan-Dianping, a China-based provider of on-demand online services, and new investor Coatue Management also participated in the Series G funding.
Swiggy, which was founded in 2014 and has 35,000 restaurant partners and 40,000 delivery executives across 15 cities, would use the funds to ramp up its supply chain network and double its technology headcount, the company said.
