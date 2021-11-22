Swiggy One Launched: What Is It And How It May Help You Save Money While Ordering Online

NEW DELHI: Despite having a Swiggy Super membership plan, it can be quite annoying sometimes as you have to pay delivery charges while buying groceries, meat and other services on Swiggy. Tackling this, Swiggy, has launched an upgraded membership plan called ‘Swiggy One’. The new ‘Swiggy One’ membership plan will offer unlimited free deliveries and discounts across all of Swiggy’s services.

What is the ‘Swiggy One’ plan?

Swiggy One is a membership plan that offers unlimited free deliveries from all listed restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99. Also, you can avail extra discounts of up to 30% on food orders from partner restaurants. Swiggy One membership will also offer discounts on Genie deliveries as well. This means with a Swiggy One, you no longer have to pay delivery charges separately for services apart from food deliveries while being a Super member.

What is the cost of ‘Swiggy One’ plans and how much will you save?

Swiggy One membership is available at an introductory price of Rs 299 for the first 3 months and at Rs 899 for 12 months. As per Swiggy, “a member will spend just Rs. 75/month for the annual plan.” This membership is now live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and will expand to over 500 cities in the next two weeks.

All existing Swiggy Super members will automatically be upgraded, for free, to the Swiggy One programme for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a free month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits that Swiggy One has to offer.

“The newly launched Swiggy One program brings all convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings to regular Swiggy users,” said Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.