Swiggy Runs Restaurant Health Checks, Meal Donation for Underprivileged During Covid-19

Swiggy, the food delivery service, has undertaken a number of steps in order to remain in business through the Covid-19 pandemic. The bulk of its steps can be broken down into two parts — one, the health and sanitation checks being done at restaurants to prevent contamination, and two, the meal donation campaign that the company is running in order to help feed the underprivileged in partnership with NGOs.

For eateries, Swiggy's restaurant partners are conducting regular temperature checks via contactless thermometers to track any trace of fevers. Employees at restaurants, which are presently catering to delivery services, have been offered three-ply face masks and disposable gloves, as well as alcohol-based sanitisers in order to maintain proper sanitisation. Kitchens are being sanitised every four hours, and minimal contact points have been established.

Swiggy's delivery agents have also been mandated the same practices, along with sanitising their delivery bags regularly. On the delivery front, agents are practicing contactless food deliveries to further minimise the points of contact.

To help feed the underprivileged, Swiggy has partnered with Milaap to offer up to 500,000 meals per day to help provide food to those in distress. According to Swiggy, these meals are 400g in weight, and offer a mix of rice, daal and vegetables keep nutrition in mind. The project is being crowdfunded on Milaap with a target of Rs 20 crore in donation, and has so far attracted donations of over Rs 8.7 crore from over 31,000 donors.