Swiggy to Onboard 36,000 Street Food Vendors Under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme

Swiggy has announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors programme that is said to benefit 36,000 sellers from 125 cities in India. The online food delivery company has joined hands with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to bring street food sellers on its platform under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. The company is a press note says that the pilot programme was rolled out in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore where it onboarded 300 street vendors. All the onboarded street food vendors are said to be registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Swiggy in a blog post further notes that with the PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors will find a platform for better discovery in order to revive business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Tougher still, is helplessly watching our beloved pani puri wallas, vada pav bhaiyas, and bhel puri didis shut their shops overnight. Our hearts went out to these vendors; we wanted to help them revive their businesses. That's when we struck a partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ (MoHUA) PM SVANidhi scheme," the company added. Swiggy explains that the PM SVANidhi scheme, in collaboration with the platform, aims to provide working capital loans to street food vendors, while also boosting their business through online ordering.

However, the biggest challenge remains is to ensure that all partnered merchants are meeting Swiggy's own food quality standards as well as are registered with the FSSAI. Swiggy says that it will facilitate a Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) in collaboration with FSSAI and their empanelled partners. Additionally, food vendors have to undergo a three-stage training programme before being onboarded. The company claims that it conducts virtual one-on-one training and takes the street vendors through the process of accepting, preparing, and fulfilling orders on the platform without compromising on consumer experience.