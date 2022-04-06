Swiggy, Zomato Food Ordering Apps Not Working: Here’s The Reason

If you were expecting to order your lunch on Zomato or Swiggy Wednesday afternoon then you would have been disappointed. This is because both the online food ordering apps–Swiggy and Zomato– are facing downtime. Several users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

While the front end of both the apps are working, people are complaining that their payment is getting deducted but the orders are not getting placed with the restaurants. “Placed an order from Domino’s Pizza through your app. Payment got deducted.I called Domino’s they said we haven’t received any such order yet. Neither the chat works nor the customer care is picking up the call,” tweeted an angry Swiggy customer.

Without explaining much about the issue, Swiggy admitted that there’s any technical issue with the app. “We’re currently unable to process your request as we’re experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we’ll be up and running soon,” said a Swiggy customer service executive on Twitter.

Zomato also confirmed that they are facing a similar issue. Zomato’s customer care executive tweeted a standard reply, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon.”

It is advisable to not order food on Zomato and Swiggy unless both the companies confirm that their services are back online. This is because your payment may get deducted but your food may not arrive as the order may not get placed due to the technical glitch.

As far as the technical reason is concerned, both Swiggy and Zomato rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS is said to be facing a server issue at their end causing its clients like Swiggy, Zomato and others to face a downtime.

