Switching To iPhone? Here's How To Migrate Your WhatsApp Chats And Other Data

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp now allows Android users to seamlessly transfer their chats to iOS, if they decide to switch to the iPhone. The feature was first announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month, and has now made its way to all WhatsApp users, making it possible for users to switch to iOS without losing any WhatsApp data.

With WhatsApp now allowing for transfer of data both ways (from iOS to Android and Android to iOS), switching to either of the operating systems is easier than ever. Given that this feature will motivate a lot of Android users to finally switch to iPhone, let’s take a look at how to migrate your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS.

Now, before we begin, you need to make sure both smartphones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Further, it is advisable to keep both the phones on charging, since the data transfer may take a long time as it mostly goes into several GB of data. Once you have made sure both these things are done, follow these steps:

Open the Move to iOS app on your new iPhone.

Open the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the instructions given.

Enter the code you can see on the iPhone app on the Android version as well.

When selecting the apps that you want to transfer, make sure to select WhatsApp in the transfer data screen.

account will be signed out of the Android device. Click on Next to head back to the Move to iOS app, and now you can transfer data from Android to iOS device. Wait till the full process is complete

Start your iPhone and install the latest version of Whatsapp Messenger on the device. Log in to the app with the same phone number used on the Android phone. Tap on start and wait for the data transfer to happen.

Now you will see all the WhatsApp data from the Android phone onto your new iPhone app

In the past, many people have struggled with getting their WhatsApp chats to an iPhone when they switch from and Android phone to iPhone. The feature has been demanded since a long time and there are people out there who are looking to make the switch, but are demoralised due to WhatsApp’s inability to transfer from Android to iOS. “This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone > Android last year, and now adding Android > iPhone as well,” Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post announcing the feature.

