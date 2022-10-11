SWOTT Launches AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds In India At Rs 1099: All Details

SWOTT, an Indian manufacturer of smart-wearables has launched its new AirLIT 004 TWS earbuds in India for Rs 1,099. The company claims that the recently released earbuds promise superior sound, fit, and battery life, while the Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a seamless connection.

The company also says that people who go to the gym would benefit hugely if they buy the AirLIT 004 TWS as the earbuds sit comfortably and snug inside ears and the built-in magnetic charger on TWS Earbuds eliminates the need to carry a separate charging wire and charges entirely in only 60 minutes.

AirLIT 004 TWS Features And Specifications

Blutooth 5.0 support enables a range of up to 10 meters.

Being IPX4 certified, the earbuds are sweat resistant.

Individual earbuds carry a 40 mAh battery and feature 10 mm audio drivers.

AirLIT 004 charging case has a battery capacity of 400 mAh and comes with an in-built magnetic charger.

The SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS earbuds will be available to buy on Amazon India and swottlifestyle.com.

“SWOTT is a consumer smart-wearable brand with a focus on intelligent electronics that keep up with the latest trends in tech and fashion. The brand is playing at the intersection of lifestyle, fitness and simple tech. It is our endeavour and aim in providing products of superior quality and affordability with easily usable features. The brand has built its own manufacturing and R&D infrastructure with a focus on Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat” the brand said in the press release for AirLIT 004 TWS earbuds.

