Taco Bell India Giving Away Xbox Series X Consoles to 60 Lucky Fans This Month, How to Participate

Popular Mexican food-inspired restaurant Taco Bell has announced a new offer that would give Indian customers the chance to win the newly launched Xbox Series X by Microsoft. Under the campaign #CravingMeetsGaming that is taking place between February 1 to 28, the food company will distribute 60 Xbox Series X consoles, and interested participants need to do is download and register on the newly launched Taco Bell app. The company adds that Indian customers will need to place an order via the app or through food-delivery aggregators, takeaway, or dine-in, and become eligible for the weekly lucky draw.

Taco Bell will give out 15 Xbox Series X consoles in addition to a 6-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to winners each week. Speaking over the development, Gaurav Burman, director of Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell's Master Franchise Partner in India said in a statement that the company is happy to announce this distinct offer for the new year. "Gaming has become hugely popular in India, and we are excited to have 60 Xbox Series X consoles to give away to our loyal fans. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our stores or encourage them to order from our newly launched app to enjoy our signature menu items and also increase their chances of winning," he added.

As expected, customers can increase their odds to win through repeat transactions on subsequent days. All fans need to do is order their Taco Bell favourites for Rs 5 or above through the Taco Bell app (or via food-delivery aggregators), to qualify for the lucky draw. The food brand will also publish the terms and conditions on the website later today.

The recently launched Taco Bell app allows users to scroll through the menu, new launches, personalised features, and the nearest restaurant, on the go. The Taco Bell app also promises to take the customer to the checkout page in less than five clicks. The company says the app's intuitive search feature helps users to enter the correct dish name, reducing the hassle of typing incorrect queries. "This will also enable fans to access their Taco Bell favourites with ease and order in, to qualify for the contest," Taco Bell adds.

Today is historic. The day where we mark the beginning of the biggest giveaway of 2021. And possibly the best way to get your hands on a shiny new Xbox Series X. Download the app - https://t.co/RCk1zVtMwD | Place an Order | Win an Xbox Series X #CravingMeetsGaming pic.twitter.com/r9emMq6iI2 — Taco Bell India (@tacobellindia) February 1, 2021

The app is available to download for free via Apple App Store and Google Play Store.