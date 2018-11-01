English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Talk to Google Home Smart Speaker in Hindi Now
Already available on smartphones in Hindi, people can now talk to Google Assistant smart speaker in the language, the company said in a statement.
Talk to Google Home smart speaker in Hindi now (photo for representation)
Google on Thursday announced its smart speaker Home will now be able to respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts. Already available on smartphones in Hindi, people can now talk to Google Assistant smart speaker in the language, the company said in a statement. Open the "Google Home App" on smartphone, tap the 'Account' icon at the lower-right corner, then select 'Settings'.
Upon navigating to the 'Assistant' tab, select 'Add a language' and set Hindi as the first language in the list. Just say "Ok Google' to start a conversation with Assistant on Google Home. "Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts.
"The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Google Assistant. The feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to their favourite music.
