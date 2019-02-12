English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Minister Wants TikTok Banned, Says it is Degrading Tamil Culture

According to reports, the minister said the people have been misusing TikTok and uploading porn videos.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Minister Wants TikTok Banned, Says it is Degrading Tamil Culture
Tamil Nadu Minister Wants TikTok Banned, Says it is Degrading Tamil Culture (photo for representation)
Loading...
In the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Manikandan said the state government would write to the Central government to push for a ban on TikTok. According to reports, the minister said the people have been misusing TikTok and uploading porn videos. Information Technology minister M Manikandan, said that the government of Tamil Nadu will recommend the central government to ban the app, just like how it took steps when people were worried about the Blue Whale challenge.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S. Ramadoss had demanded a ban on TikTok early in January 2019. He said several countries, including the US and France, had expressed their reservations and apprehension with the app for colouring young peoples’ minds.

Meanwhile, the State Information Technology Minister of Goa, Rohan Khaunte at a government event in Porvorim said that there should be a law in the state to curb the multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram