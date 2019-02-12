English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Minister Wants TikTok Banned, Says it is Degrading Tamil Culture
According to reports, the minister said the people have been misusing TikTok and uploading porn videos.
Tamil Nadu Minister Wants TikTok Banned, Says it is Degrading Tamil Culture
In the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Manikandan said the state government would write to the Central government to push for a ban on TikTok. According to reports, the minister said the people have been misusing TikTok and uploading porn videos. Information Technology minister M Manikandan, said that the government of Tamil Nadu will recommend the central government to ban the app, just like how it took steps when people were worried about the Blue Whale challenge.
Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S. Ramadoss had demanded a ban on TikTok early in January 2019. He said several countries, including the US and France, had expressed their reservations and apprehension with the app for colouring young peoples’ minds.
Meanwhile, the State Information Technology Minister of Goa, Rohan Khaunte at a government event in Porvorim said that there should be a law in the state to curb the multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.
