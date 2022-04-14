Tata Chief Promises Neu App To Offer Compelling Features To Consumers

Tata’s super app Neu will not restrict itself to the group’s offerings but also cater to newer segments after taking feedback from its customers, its top executive said on Thursday.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, said that the app will make its offerings “compelling to the consumers" and evolve those offerings after taking inputs from the users.

Launched on April 7, Tata Neu aims to take on Reliance and Amazon in the race to become the most popular super consumer app, addressing 12 segments including grocery, electronics, flights, hotels, health, beauty, luxury, and cricket, entertainment and others.

Tata Neu has been downloaded nearly 2.2 million times.

Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital, said during an event that with a super app, they “want to cover the majority of consumer consumption patterns".

Globally, successful super apps have been built around core services like social messaging, digital payments, food tech, e-mobility, online shopping, paying utility bills and so on.

India’s consumer digital economy is projected to reach a massive $800 billion by 2030 and online retail will make the bigger pie, according to market research firm RedSeer.

The online retail market in the country is likely to grow to $350 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next decade.

According to Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital, the app has a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with 80 million app footprint across the group’s digital assets.

“We have over a dozen category-leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform," Pal had said earlier.

Tata Neu is home to several brands, including AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside.

“The app will continue to grow as more brands and categories get onboarded," Tata Digital said.

In addition, it provides a rewards programme — NeuPass.

“Members earn 5 per cent ‘NeuCoins’ or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu," said the company.

