Tata Cliq Adopts Adobe Experience Cloud For Business Growth

Tata Cliq has partnered with Adobe to deliver enhanced digital experiences for customers in India. The company is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to offer personalised digital experiences for luxury brand shoppers across Tata Cliq’s website, as well as mobile application. The announcement on Tata Cliq’s partnership with Adobe sets the tone for Adobe Symposium 2018, India’s biggest digital marketing event, slated for April 26. The event is expected to draw over 1,400 professionals, who will discover digital transformation stories of ‘experience makers’ representing many of India’s biggest brands including Aditya Birla Group, Flipkart, Myntra, Yatra, and Freecharge.Tata Cliq’s digital investments are focused on leveraging a breadth of capabilities in Adobe Experience Cloud to drive personalized and relevant customer experiences across devices, which are adding thrust to the company’s business growth and brand affinity among users. Specifically, the eCommerce company is leveraging the powerful integration of Adobe Analytics and Adobe Campaign to create browsing-based customer segments and further create personalised campaigns aimed at driving cross-sell and up-sell programs, resulting in a 30 percent increase in conversions. The partnership has also allowed the brand to streamline customer engagement, enable ease of shopping, and significantly reduce operational costs.“As India’s fashion and apparel e-commerce space becomes increasingly cluttered, Tata Cliq’s early success in the market can be attributed to our unique specialisation in the luxury segment. While mass brands continue to drive business, a large part of our growth is coming from the strong momentum we are seeing on customer stickiness and spends in the luxury fashion marketplace. A strong digital strategy has been central to our focus on appealing to high-end customers and delivering exceptional online experiences for them. Adobe is not a vendor or a product company to us, but a partner in our journey. We will continue to innovate together, collaborate together, and achieve as well as celebrate success together,” said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata Cliq.In last two years, Tata Cliq has implemented a range of solutions within Adobe Experience Cloud including Adobe Media Optimizer, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target.