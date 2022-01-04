Tata CLiQ Partners With BigBasket to Launch Luxury Gourmet E-store

Tata CLiQ Luxury, a Tata-owned premier luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with the group-backed online grocery platform BigBasket, to launch a luxury gourmet store. The new luxury gourmet store is on the Tata CLiQ Luxury platform, according to a joint statement from both e-tailers.

“Through this unique collaboration, Tata CLiQ Luxury is building a world-class, differentiated, and experiential gourmet store for consumers who appreciate the finer things in life and are looking for an exclusive selection of luxury gourmet products," it said.

The platform is offering a curated selection of products from a wide assortment of leading global and Indian luxury gourmet brands and categories across select staples and speciality categories. This has been rolled out in Mumbai, and in the coming months, the platform will expand its reach for the gourmet store to cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and other metro cities. The assortment on the platform currently includes cereals, chocolates, biscuits, beverages, cooking oils, dry fruits, sauces, spreads, dips, pasta, soups, noodles, baking ingredients, and more from premium and luxury gourmet brands.

Tata CLiQ Luxury Business Head (Global Luxury) Gitanjali Saxena said, “We are delighted to launch the luxury gourmet store on Tata CLiQ Luxury in partnership with BigBasket. Gourmet enthusiasts look forward to a holistic shopping experience and are increasingly shopping online."

Saxena added that this has encouraged the company to launch a dedicated store that offers a diverse selection of the finest international and Indian gourmet brands, curated with the utmost attention to quality. BigBasket Group Category Head Vishal Das said, “In addition to showcasing the width and quality of BigBasket’s gourmet range, this platform also will serve as an opportunity to address the ever-evolving lifestyle needs of the modern Indian consumer."

In May 2021, Tata Group has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket for an undisclosed amount.

