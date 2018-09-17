English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Communications Launches Cyber Security Lab
The cyber security lab was inaugurated at the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) on September 15, a Tata Communications statement said.
Tata Communications Launches Cyber Security Lab (Representative image: Reuters)
Tata Communications on Monday said it has set up a specialised cyber security lab at the Sastra Deemed University in Tamil Nadu. The cyber security lab was inaugurated at the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) on September 15, a Tata Communications statement said.
"Tata Communications and SASTRA have built a curriculum in cyber security with a focus on training, developing and strengthening the practical application of cyber security, encompassing the process and technology elements of cyber threat detection and mitigation," it said.
The course curriculum is being developed in partnership with Tata Communications' senior cyber security engineering team, it added.
