English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Elxsi, Blackberry to Help Companies Develop Secure Software Solutions
BlackBerry last month introduced new cybersecurity consulting services aimed at enabling enterprises to mitigate security risks in connected automobiles that threaten personal and public safety.
BlackBerry. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Mark Blinch)
Loading...
Global technology and design services provider Tata Elxsi on Wednesday announced it was collaborating with BlackBerry to help companies develop secure solutions for automotive, industrial and medical industries and network communication using BlackBerry "QNX" technologies. Tata Elxsi will provide integration and customisation services for embedded software solutions from BlackBerry.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
"Tata Elxsi is excited to partner with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator. This will allow customers across industries to rapidly adapt and integrate their products and shorten the time to market," said Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi, in a statement. "The explosion of connected products and mission-critical embedded systems has presented an opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions.
BlackBerry last month introduced new cybersecurity consulting services aimed at enabling enterprises to mitigate security risks in connected automobiles that threaten personal and public safety.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Selfie Smartphone of the Year: Nokia 8 or Oppo F3 Plus? Vote And Win
"Tata Elxsi is excited to partner with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator. This will allow customers across industries to rapidly adapt and integrate their products and shorten the time to market," said Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi, in a statement. "The explosion of connected products and mission-critical embedded systems has presented an opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions," said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions.
BlackBerry last month introduced new cybersecurity consulting services aimed at enabling enterprises to mitigate security risks in connected automobiles that threaten personal and public safety.
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Ranveer Singh to be Sunil Grover's First Guest on New Show
- Be Unapologetically Sexy: Watch Kareena Kapoor’s Rousing Monologue at Her Radio Show Launch
- Zayn Malik Sang Race 3's 'Allah Duhai Hai' and Fans Can't Get Over It
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...