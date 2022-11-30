Tata Group May Acquire Apple Vendor Winstron's Facility In Karnataka: Report

Winston is among Apple’s top 3 vendors in India, and as per a recent report by the Economic Times, Tata Group is in talks with the Taipei-based corporation to buy its manufacturing facility in Karnataka for Rs 4000-5000 crore.

If the said deal were to go through, the purchase would assist Tata in expanding precision engineering production capabilities at group company Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL).

TEPL was founded to become a large-scale manufacturer of mobile phone components and attract firms such as Apple to invest in India rather than China. Not only is it a vendor for Apple already, but TEPL also plans to collaborate with other OEMs. Tata’s electronics facility is in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

In September, as per a Bloomberg report, it was reported that Tata was looking to collaborate with Winstron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture. “Tatas will run the show, but Wistron may keep a small share to leverage on the global vendor ecosystem of Apple," sources told the Economic Times.

“There is a sense that Apple wants to bring down its dependency on Wistron over the next few years due to a variety of reasons. Players like Tata want to capitalise on that," a source reveled to Economic Times while in anonymity.

Currently, only three vendors — Winstron, Pegatron and Foxconn — make iPhones for Apple in India. Reports by JP Morgan claim that Apple could be looking at shifting 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025, and if the Tata-Winstron deal were to materialise, we could see India rising among the ranks when it comes to global iPhone production.

