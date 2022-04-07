Tata Neu App Launched: OTP Problems, Login Issues Anger New Users

It’s a big launch from Tata Group: one super app to take care of all your shopping needs from Tata Group companies. Be it flight tickets, groceries from BigBasket, medicines from Tata 1mg or coffee from Starbucks, the new Tata Neu will take all your orders. The Tata Neu app has been a much talked about thing in the e-commerce sector and Tata has created a lot of hype around the same. The app first appeared on Google Play store on April 4 with Tata planning an official launch on April 7.

But the launch day experience wasn’t the best for many new users. OTP problems and login issues marred the experience and several users took to Twitter to highlight the same. While the app worked fine for some users, the shopping app did not work as expected for many.

The Tata Neu app asks for the user’s mobile number and registers them after OTP verification. You cannot proceed to check out the app without providing a valid phone number. Now, here’s where the problem is– while some users are not receiving the OTP, for others the app gets stuck after the correct OTP is entered. Even after you get past the OTP verification and enter your name to register yourself, the app highlights that the email ID is already registered and shows: “something is wrong”.

“I was so excited for the @tata_neu. Now you have finally launched it. But my excitement kept alive as the app #TataNeu is still unavailable to open. Everytime it shows errors.I hope you are working on it.Please fix it soon,” tweeted a user.

“@tata_neu first day and experience is not good..! Not able to login only #TataNeu,” tweeted another user.

The majority of the complaints were related to OTP issues.

The Tata Neu app is published by Tata Digital Limited and has already got over 5 lakh downloads on Android. It was first released in October 2021 for a limited set of users, mostly Tata employees. It is available on iOS as well along with TataDigital.com.

One of the USPs of the app is the NeuPass experience, which is a “rewards program” through which members earn 5% NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu. 1 NeuCoin equals Re 1.

Here are some tweets from users:

The app gives access to brands like AirAsia India, bigbasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside.

