Tata Play Fiber is Offering One-Month Free Service: How You Can Avail It

Tata Son’s and The Walt Disney Company’s joint venture Tata Sky recently rebranded itself to Tata Play. Tata Sky (or Play), which remains a leading DTH company in India, says the change marks its efforts to tap into the streaming and Over-The-Top (OTT) realms. To attract as many customers as they can to use their new service, Tata Play is offering a free one-month service for the customers who opt for their Rs 1,150 package. The lucrative deal is housed under their ‘Try and Buy’ scheme, which allows customers from selected regions of the country to get the taste of Tata Play Fiber services. Currently, the offer is active in cities such as New Delhi, Greater Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The Rs 1,150 plan by Tata Play Fiber offers users a fast 200Mbps connection that ensures a seamless streaming experience. Tata Play is offering this high-speed service for free for a month. However, there is a small catch. To avail the service for free, the customers will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 upfront. Once paid, the connection will be activated, and the user will initially be offered 1000GB under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

After using the uninterrupted 200Mbps service, if the user wishes to cancel the subscription, then they can do so within the 30-day long trial period allocated for the service. It is important to note that the user needs to cancel the subscription within the trial period to get a 100 percent refund on the deposit. If the cancellation gets delayed even by a day, then the user will only receive Rs 1000, and Rs 500 will be deducted from the deposit. Users can also manage accounts and explore options via the Tata Play app for iPhones and Android smartphones.

