Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Tata Power Customers Can Now Pay Bills, Get Support Through Microsoft Kaizala App

The initiative will help Tata Power customers get access to bills, payment invoices and service queries directly through a single chat window on the Microsoft Kaizala app.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Image: News18.com
Image: News18.com
Loading...

Tata Power has announced its partnership with Microsoft India by marking the commencement of its chat-based customer support and service platform via Microsoft Kaizala. The app is available for download on Play Store (for Android) and App Store (for iOS) as a free tool, and can be used by customers and companies alike for end-to-end communications services. The service has been officially unveiled, and will continue to add more features in the long run.

According to its media statement, Tata Power has claimed that its chat-based customer service platform is the first of its kind by any power utility firm in India. In its first round of operations, Tata Power will offer the Kaizala platform exclusively to its Mumbai customers. Through Microsoft Kaizala, users can access company support, raise service requests, pay bills and view payment invoices all within a single chat window, thereby streamlining the handling of power utility within a single platform. Customers of Tata Power will also get meter reading updates, due date alerts and connectivity status updates directly through Kaizala.

Going forward, Tata Power will also allow its customers to raise demand for viewing bills of any month in the past, as well as download payment and account statements. To access the power utility's chat window, customers will need to download the Microsoft Kaizala app and sign up using the same phone number that is registered with their Tata Power accounts. While the service is now live in Mumbai, Tata Power has not revealed its plans for other circles across India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram