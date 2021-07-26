The Tata Sky Binge mobile app is integrating Amazon Prime Video to enable subscribers to explore new streaming content. Tata Sky Binge mobile members can opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs 129 per month. Access to the Prime Video app can commence either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail. Further, Tata Sky has also integrated the Amazon Prime Video metadata within its Android enabled smart set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. With this development, subscribers can now enjoy recommendations from Prime Video’s wide-ranging content portfolio, the company said.

The Tata Sky Binge app already aggregates content from over nine OTT sites such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Voot Select and Kids, Hungama play, and ShemarooMe. The smartphone app that debuted last month also integrates content from Eros Now and CuriosityStream. The Tata Sky Binge subscription in India starts at Rs 149 per month, which is only a mobile-only plan that provides content from seven OTT platforms on up to three mobile screens. The Rs 299-worth monthly plan provides access to content from ten OTT apps on three mobile screens and one TV screen via Amazon Fire TV Stick. Customers who already have a Tata Sky Binge subscription (via the Tata Sky Binge+ Android smart set-top box) can log in using their subscriber ID or registered mobile number. All new users will get a free 7-day trial.

Speaking over the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer at Tata Sky said in a press note, “We are glad to further fortify our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video to bring to our subscribers its premium content both on our hybrid set-top box Binge+ as well as the Binge mobile app. We believe our continuous effort to scale up our offerings on Tata Sky Binge will make Binge an even more desirable proposition for our subscribers."

Following this partnership, content from Prime Video that include Sherni, Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Great Indian Kitchen will be available on Tata Sky Binge app. Among Amazon Original TV shows, subscribers can watch new seasons of The Family Man, Mirzapur, Comicstaan and new Originals including DOM among others.

