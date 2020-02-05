Tata Sky Binge Plus Android TV Set-Top Box Now on Offer With Rs 1,000 Cashback

Tata Sky is reportedly offering an interim discount offer for its existing users, who wish to upgrade to a smart set-top box for their home televisions. The deal applies to the Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box, which offers an Android TV interface with Google Play Store, and allows users to stream videos from OTT platforms, as well as watch live TV, without needing to switch between input sources. According to a report by DreamDTH, existing Tata Sky users who wish to upgrade to the smart set-top box will now get a cashback of Rs 1,000, which will be credited to their account once the Binge Plus box is purchased by them.

While the Binge Plus set-top box is originally priced at Rs 5,999, the new cashback offer turns the effective price to Rs 4,999, which is roughly 17 percent lesser than its sticker price. The Tata Sky Binge Plus set-top box was launched by the company last month, and offers access to DTH, IPTV and OTT streaming services, all within one box. It also offers a voice activated remote that can be used to make Google Assistant searches and queries. According to Tata Sky's official website, the Binge Plus set-top box offers Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play, but does not include support for Netflix.

It also includes a modular 'Catch-up' mode, which seemingly allows users to view live TV programming content of up to seven days earlier. It also comes bundled with Tata Sky's Binge subscription service which offers bundled access to all the streaming platforms, along with access to Tata Sky's video on demand library of TV shows and movies, as well as the ability to view TV content from the previous seven days. Users upgrading to the Binge Plus set-top box will get the first month of Binge free, and be charged Rs 249 per month after that.

