Tata Sky Binge That Brings Movies and Shows from Over 9 OTT Platforms Now Available as Mobile App

Tata Sky has announced the launch of the Tata Sky Binge app - a one-stop platform to enjoy content from over nine OTT sites such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Voot Select and Kids, Hungama play, and ShemarooMe. The new app for Android and iOS can also fetch content from Eros Now and CuriosityStream. The company explains that the app’s “single subscription, single payment and single sign-on" feature offers viewers a unified experience that makes “viewing immersive and enjoyable." The Tata Sky Binge subscription in India starts at Rs 149 per month, which is only a mobile-only plan that provides content from seven OTT platforms on up to three mobile screens. The Rs 299-worth monthly plan provides access to content from ten OTT apps on three mobile screens and one TV screen via Amazon Fire TV Stick. Customers who already have a Tata Sky Binge subscription (via the Tata Sky Binge+ Android smart set-top box) can log in using their subscriber ID or registered mobile number. All new users will get a free 7-day trial.

The Tata Sky Binge app’s official listing on Google Play states that customers can access content from multiple platforms in over 12 languages such English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more, across more than ten genres. It features universal search, meaning users can search and get results about different shows and movies on a unified platform. Users can also resume shows or movies from where they left the last time and create watchlists for ease of viewing. The app, just like the Binge+ platform, will provide personalised recommendations based on viewing history. With the single subscription, customers can enjoy movies such as the Big Bull and Special Ops from Disney+Hotstar, Scam: 1992 from Sony Liv, Kaagaz and Rangbaaz from Zee5, and Asur from Voot Select.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content and Commercial Officer at Tata Sky, said the launch of the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app is in sync with the company’s vision of expanding services across channels. “Our subscribers can now access their choice of OTT content, on large and small screens, at home or on-the-go, all with a unified interface, single subscription and sign-on," she said in a statement.

