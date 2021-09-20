Tata Sky Binge Users Can Now Enjoy Content from Epic On and DocuBay

Tata Sky has added Epic On and DocuBay, two popular OTT platforms by IN10 Media Network, to Tata Sky Binge - the company’s one-stop destination for multiple streaming platforms. With the addition of the two streaming apps, Tata Sky Binge now has a total of 13 partner channels. Subscribers will be able to access the new content library on existing subscriptions across Tata Sky Binge+ Box, Tata Sky edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, and the Tata Sky Binge Mobile App. Tata Sky Binge already aggregates content from popular destinations, like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, and CuriosityStream.

In a press release, the company stated that Epic On would bring a mix of movies, TV shows, short films, reality TV content, food & travel shows to Tata Sky Binge. Some of the acclaimed content includes Gandhi, Dharmakshetra, Siyasat, Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan, and Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. Epic On also features Korean Drama titles dubbed in Hindi and short films. On the other hand, DocuBay is home to many documentary films on nature, science, history, wildlife, travel, crime, world events and much more. Some of the key titles include Victims of ISIS, Financing Terror, and Bitcoin: The end of money as we know it.

Speaking more over the development, Tata Sky spokesperson said in the press release, “This festive season, we are adding two new platforms to Tata Sky Binge for our viewers to dive deeper into the world of content. Epic On and DocuBay will add more diversity to our content catalogue driving further engagement."

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan can avail of the Tata Sky Binge service on television screens (via Amazon Fire TV Stick- Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge+ Android-powered Set-top box) and mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan will give access to the Binge service only on mobile screens via the Tata Sky Binge Mobile App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here