Tata Sky Broadband Now Available in 20 Cities With Plans Starting Rs 999 For Unlimited Usage
Tata Sky Broadband is offering two sets of tariff plans, with unlimited usage and with a predefined amount of GBs per month.
Tata Sky, a brand that you would perhaps better remember for the direct to home (DTH) connections, is making its presence felt in the home broadband space as well. Tata Sky Broadband has now added three new cities to the list of cities it is now offering services in—Lucknow, Navi Mumbai and Surat. The newest additions take the total number of cities to 20. This comes ahead of the expected Jio GigaFiber broadband launch in the country. Till now, Tata Sky broadband was available in New Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, to name a few cities.
Tata Sky Broadband is offering two sets of broadband plans—one with unlimited usage and one with a predefined amount of data (calculated in GBs) per month. In Delhi, for instance, Tata Sky Broadband has unlimited plans starting Rs 999 for 10Mbps, Rs 1,250 for 25Mbps, Rs 1,500 for 50Mbps, Rs 1,800 for 75Mbps and Rs 2,400 for 100Mbps. You can choose from the monthly payment options, or the longer-term packages for 3 months, 5 months or 12 months. If you are to choose the plans with predefined data usage, you will get faster speeds. In New Delhi, Tata Sky Broadband offers Rs 999 plan with 200GB of monthly data at 10Mbps, Rs 1,250 plan bundles 300GB of data at 50Mbps and the Rs 1,500 plan with 500GB of data at 50Mbps. If you exhaust the data, the speed is reduced to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle, without any extra charges for additional usage.
This is the latest movement in the broadband space, which broadband players revising tariff plans, upgrading speeds for connections and introducing offers, ahead of the expect Jio GigaFiber launch which is currently available in some regions as part of the trial and testing stage.
