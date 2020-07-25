Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers Increased 3Mbps Speeds After You Finish Your Data Limit

If you are using a Tata Sky Broadband unlimited plan, then there’s good news. The company is now offering increased 3Mbps post fair usage policy (FUP) speeds, up from the existing 2Mbps. This basically means that once users finish their FUP limit, they can continue using the broadband connection at 3Mbps. The new update is only applicable for users of the unlimited data plans priced between Rs 700 to Rs 1,900 a month.

While Tata Sky hasn’t made an official announcement, the update in post FUP speeds is now visible on the company’s broadband website. The Tata Sky Broadband says that the new FUP speed will come into place after consuming 3,300GB data on the 300Mbps plan and 1,500GB data on other unlimited plans.

Notably, Tata Sky Broadband started offering a new 300Mbps speed plan back in May. The company offers four unlimited plans in most of the popular metro cities including a Rs 950 that offers speeds up to 25Mbps. Then there is the Rs 1050 plan and offers 50Mbps, the Rs 1150 gets you 100Mbps speed and a flagship plan for Rs 1900 which offers 300Mbps speed. This brings it closer to the similar speed home broadband plans offered by the likes Airtel Broadband and Spectra, for instance. Earlier, Tata Sky Broadband’s options capped out at 100Mbps speeds.