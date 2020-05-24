Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers up to 300Mbps Speeds, But Unlimited Data Plans Get New Prices

At a time when home broadband lines are being used more than ever by people working from home, and most internet service providers (ISPs) are supporting them with more data, higher speeds and the promise of faster service, Tata Sky Broadband is also making changes to its broadband tariff plans. In the sense, this is yet another change in the space of a month. The existing plans now get a slightly higher price tag and there is a new 300Mbps speed plan available as well. And while Tata Sky Broadband calls these ‘Unlimited’, they do have a fair usage policy (FUP) in place.

The new Tata Sky Broadband’s unlimited plans now have four options in place, instead of the three earlier. The first is priced a Rs 950 instead of Rs 900 and offers speeds up to 25Mbps. Then there is the Rs 1050 plan which cost Rs 1,000 earlier and offers 50Mbps. The erstwhile Rs 1100 plan now costs Rs 1150 and will get you 100Mbps speed. Now there is a flagship plan for Rs 1900 which offers 300Mbps speed. This brings it closer to the similar speed home broadband plans offered by the likes Airtel Broadband and Spectra, for instance. Earlier, Tata Sky Broadband’s options capped out at 100Mbps speeds.

Tata Sky Broadband also different FUP tiers, depending on which plan you subscribe to. For the 25Mbps, 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans, the monthly data cap for these unlimited plans is set at 1500GB after which the speed reduces to 2Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. If you opt for the 300Mbps speed plan, your FUP limit is much higher at 3300GB data per month, before you run the risk of having the speed reduced to 2Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle.

Tata Sky Broadband also has Fixed GB plans which are available between Rs 790 per month to Rs 1050 per month, with 50Mbps and 100Mps speed options.

