Tata Sky Classroom e-Learning Services for Class 5-8 Students Now Free for All Users

Tata Sky has announced that Tata Sky Classroom, its digital education service, will now be available to all of its over 22 million users across India for free. The digital learning platform, which helps make remote, digital and interactive education services accessible to anyone with a Tata Sky TV subscription, was previously available as any additional subscription service. Now, all users can tune in to Tata Sky Classroom without any additional charge, and as a pre-bundled part of their DTH subscription.

As part of the service, Tata Sky is offering content via over 700 concept explainer videos, many of which focus on Mathematics and Science subjects – areas that students across grades 5th to 8th will find highly useful. The video explainers will also be handy for parents to keep their children engaged and in touch with the education process, as restrictions continue to be in place partially due to Covid-19 . With this service being made available to all for free, Tata Sky is targeting Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 residents – in a bid to open up their awareness to digital learning and online education, as against conventional education methods.

Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Sky, said in a press statement, “Online education in India is currently beset by several challenges, prime amongst them being the lack of adequate infrastructure. With Tata Sky’s vast reach, millions of children will get access to quality education for free via their television sets. The service is mapped with children's CBSE school syllabus and offers concept learning videos, delivered in an interesting story led format.”

The video services will be available in Hindi and English, and alongside videos, also include engaging content such as games based on lessons offered, practice tests and sample question papers. For all Tata Sky users, the Classroom education service can be availed via their DTH boxes, on channel number 653.