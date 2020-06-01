Tata Sky Has a New Binge+ Android TV STB With 6 Months of Free Disney+ Hotstar And More

The direct to home (DTH) battles seem to have resumed with Tata Sky now joining the party with their own set top box (STB) that runs Android TV and allows slick access to OTT video streaming apps as well. The Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB is priced at Rs 3,999 and there is a lot of bundled goodness that comes with it. For starters, Tata Sky is bundling three months of free subscription to Amazon Prime, which includes the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Music as well as shopping benefits on Amazon India. The Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB also comes bundled with 6 months of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.

“Entertainment consumption is evolving rapidly. As content becomes multi-platform, we are constantly pushing the envelope to expand our expertise so that we can take content to our viewers through whichever touchpoint they are most attuned to. Bringing the strengths of traditional DTH with next-generation features and the world of OTT content together, the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ device delivers an enriched viewing experience, with the highest image quality and a consistent end-user experience on their TV screens,” says Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky. Tata Sky also says subscribers can catch-up to and access shows they may have missed on their favorite TV channels, for the past 7 days.

Since the Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB runs the full Android TV smart TV software, you will get access to a wide library of compatible video streaming apps from the Google Play Store, as well as built-in Google Assistant and Google Chromecast. This one STB will give you access to Live TV channels as part of your regular Tata Sky subscription, as well as all the video streaming apps.

The Tata Sky Binge+ Android STB is going into battle with the Airtel Xstream Box, which also runs Android TV, which means it can run Netflix, Amazon Prime and other video streaming apps as well—this is priced at Rs 3639.

