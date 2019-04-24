Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users

Direct to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has made some changes to the pricing structure for channel packs as well as of ala-carte channels. The new rates, which are lesser than before, are now available to all subscribers. The DTH platform has launched new curated channel packs. Tata Sky is also offering the new bouquet packs launched by some broadcasters to subscribers and has also withdrawn some channel packs which have been discontinued by the broadcasters.Tata Sky have launched six new curated channel packs which subscribers can optionally choose from. Till now, Tata Sky’s sports channel packs were restricted to Cricket Hindi, Cricket Hindi HD, Cricket English and Cricket English HD, Cricket Lagataar English and Cricket Lagataar Hindi. Now, the DTH operator has added the Sports pack at Rs 139 per month with 13 channels, as well as the Sports HD pack at Rs 181 per month, also with 13 channels.Apart from the wholesome sports channel packs, Tata Sky is now also offering a Gujarat Lite pack priced at Rs 146 per month for 66 channels, Gujarati Lite HD pack at Rs 239 per month for 68 channels, an Odia Lite pack at Rs 167 per month for 62 channels and an Odia Lite HD pack at Rs 262 per month for 68 channels. These subscription packs can now be accessed by users via their My Tata Sky online accounts.At the same time, major broadcasters including TV18, Viacom18, Zee and Star India have made changes to the broadcaster packs as well as changed the pricing of some of the individual channels.TV18 has renamed 50 channel packs, to emphasize more on the Colors branding for each of these broadcaster packs. At the same time, eight of these channel packs have also seen a reduction in prices. For instance, the Colors Wala Hindi Family broadcaster pack was priced at Rs 41.3 per month earlier, will now cost Rs 35.4 per month instead.Two of Zee’s broadcaster packs have also seen a price revision. The Zee Prime English pack will now cost Rs 17.7 per month in comparison with Rs 29.5 earlier, while the Zeen Prime English HD pack will now be priced at Rs 29.5 per month instead of Rs 41.3 per month earlier.Star India has discontinued 43 broadcaster packs, and instead added almost 100 new broadcaster packs across all languages. Discovery had added a new broadcaster pack focusing on the Tamil language channels, while TV18 has added 47 new broadcaster packs with the “Colors Wala” branding.If you prefer subscribing to individual channels on an ala-carte basis, you’ll be pleased to know that the prices of 22 channels have also been changed—of this, only one channel Food Food has seen the price increase. The channels that have seen subscription price reductions include Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, MTV Beats and News18 India.These price reconfigurations are expected to continue for a few months, as part of the new tariff regime for cable and DTH implemented by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earlier this year.