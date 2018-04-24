Tata Sky, Netflix Announce Strategic Partnership in India

Tata Sky and Netflix today entered into a strategic partnership. Through this partnership in India, in the coming months, subscribers of both Tata Sky and Netflix will have easy access to a world of content through future Tata Sky platforms, the company said in a statement. Tata Sky subscribers will be able to browse and access the entire Netflix service, including TV shows, films, documentaries, stand-up comedy and kid’s titles.In view of this development, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of ‎Tata Sky Ltd. said, “Tata Sky’s partnership with Netflix adds another dimension to providing world-wide quality content On-Demand for our subscribers. Keeping up with our promise of pioneering innovation, we will soon announce the offering that is possible with this partnership. We are glad to include Netflix in our family and look forward to keep offering an extraordinary entertainment experience to all our subscribers.”Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Sky to bring great content under the same roof. With this new partnership and Netflix’s stellar line up of original content from across the world, Tata Sky's customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment they love in one place.”To recall, Netflix is also looking forward to buying its own cinemas in Los Angeles and New York to showcase its feature films and documentaries, as per as a report on the internet. Having its own cinema chain would be an interesting move for the company. This move will make it convenient for Netflix to qualify for prestigious awards like the Oscars that require films to have a theatrical release.With Netflix movie theatres, there might even be the possibility for fans to rent out their own movie theatre to create their own party events. Netflix has started to venture into blockbuster movies with projects like Bright, but they’re a long way from having the kind of content that comes from the major movie studios.