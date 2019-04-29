Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily

Direct to Home (DTH) service provider Tata Sky has made further changes to its subscription policies. Now, there is no lock-in period for the subscription to channels and channel packages, and Tata Sky users are free to subscribe to and then drop any channels on a daily basis. Earlier, certain channels had a lock-in period of 30 days or more, depending on the package option you chose.This latest update comes just days after Tata Sky made changes to the pricing structure for channel packs as well as of ala-carte channels and added some new channel packages to its list of options. Till now, some individual channels (known as ala-carte) and channel packages had a lock-in period, which meant once you subscribed to them, you couldn’t make changes to the subscription till those mandatory days were over. The new policy which removes the lock-in period for channels applies to ala-carte channels as well as any base packs or add-on packs curated by either Tata Sky or by broadcasters themselves. However, the exceptions for this new policy would be the long-term channel packs which are advertised as that from the outset.Just a few days ago, Tata Sky launched six new curated channel packs which subscribers can optionally choose from. Till now, Tata Sky’s sports channel packs were restricted to Cricket Hindi, Cricket Hindi HD, Cricket English and Cricket English HD, Cricket Lagataar English and Cricket Lagataar Hindi. Now, the DTH operator has added the Sports pack at Rs 139 per month with 13 channels, as well as the Sports HD pack at Rs 181 per month, also with 13 channels. At the same time, major broadcasters including TV18, Viacom18, Zee and Star India have made changes to the broadcaster packs as well as changed the pricing of some of the individual channels.These price reconfigurations are expected to continue for a few months, as part of the new tariff regime for cable and DTH implemented by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earlier this year.