Tata Sky Reportedly Removing Multi-TV Policy, Other DTH Providers Could Follow Soon
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had implemented new tariff rules for DTH service providers earlier this year. The regulator had laid down the new guidelines with regards to channel pricing, in an attempt to make television subscriptions a bit more affordable. The new guidelines came into effect from February 1.
However, the new ruling was not very clear directing how to charge users with multiple TV sets. Most DTH service providers did, however, issue their multi-TV policies wherein they were offering different or discounted rates in case a customer had more than one connection.
That is going to change soon though, as a report by Telecom Talk suggests Tata Sky will be withdrawing its multi-TV plans. A representative from Tata Sky had apparently announced a few days back that the service provider will be withdrawing the multi-TV plans starting June 15. It is presumed that this was conflicting with the new tariff rules implemented by TRAI. Other DTH service providers should soon follow this change.
Subscribers would now have to pay separately for every additional connection and will not get any discount or subsidy. While subscribers are going to pay more than what they were, this also means that multiple connection owners will be able to select their channels of choice instead of getting the same channels as their primary connection.
