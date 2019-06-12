Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Tata Sky Reportedly Removing Multi-TV Policy, Other DTH Providers Could Follow Soon

A representative from Tata Sky had apparently announced a few days back that the service provider will be withdrawing the multi-TV plans starting June 15.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Sky Reportedly Removing Multi-TV Policy, Other DTH Providers Could Follow Soon
A representative from Tata Sky had apparently announced a few days back that the service provider will be withdrawing the multi-TV plans starting June 15.
Loading...
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had implemented new tariff rules for DTH service providers earlier this year. The regulator had laid down the new guidelines with regards to channel pricing, in an attempt to make television subscriptions a bit more affordable. The new guidelines came into effect from February 1.

However, the new ruling was not very clear directing how to charge users with multiple TV sets. Most DTH service providers did, however, issue their multi-TV policies wherein they were offering different or discounted rates in case a customer had more than one connection.

That is going to change soon though, as a report by Telecom Talk suggests Tata Sky will be withdrawing its multi-TV plans. A representative from Tata Sky had apparently announced a few days back that the service provider will be withdrawing the multi-TV plans starting June 15. It is presumed that this was conflicting with the new tariff rules implemented by TRAI. Other DTH service providers should soon follow this change.

Subscribers would now have to pay separately for every additional connection and will not get any discount or subsidy. While subscribers are going to pay more than what they were, this also means that multiple connection owners will be able to select their channels of choice instead of getting the same channels as their primary connection.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram