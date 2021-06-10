Tata Sky Unveils Revamped Music Streaming Service, Now Available for Rs 2.5 Per Day

Tata Sky is simplifying its music platforms by revamping the existing Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ services. Now simply called Tata Sky Music, the platform aims to provide a “cohesive experience" at an affordable price. The revamped Tata Sky Music continues to come with 20 audio stations and five video stations that offer international as well as Indian, regional, devotional, ghazal, Hindustani, Carnatic music among many other genres. The service is available to use on Tata Sky-powered TVs and mobile app that costs Rs 2.5 per day, which is relatively cheaper than many mainstream streaming apps. The company says that active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music+ services will be upgraded to this pack automatically. New subscribers can give a missed call on 080 6858 0815 to enjoy the service on channel 815.

Speaking more over the development, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer at Tata Sky, said that the company wants to offer a “one-stop music service" with added benefits. “With a robust and curated library for all genres of music, a refreshed Tata Sky Music will give subscribers an elevated music experience. With the help of our partner, Hungama Music, this is a step towards expanding the audience base and exploring many new cohorts of customers," Puri added in a press note. The company adds that the revamped Tata Sky Music service offers a “360-degree affordable family plan" for all music lovers that can be enjoyed on both TV and smartphone. Active subscribers of the service will continue to enjoy the free Hungama Music Pro subscription plan that carries a monthly price tag of Rs 99 per month, through the Tata Sky Mobile app. Hungama Music offers access to 15 million songs and music videos with an ad-free experience and unlimited offline downloads.

