A couple of days after India’s leading direct to home (DTH) service provider Tata Sky was directed by Sony Pictures Network India to restrict the Live TV recording, pause and rewind functionality for users during the Live broadcast of the Australia vs India cricket matches, the decision has been reversed. Tata Sky has confirmed to News18 that all Tata Sky+ HD set top box (STB) users will be able to pause, rewind or record the Australia vs India Live cricket matches. An updated communication will be shared with all Tata Sky subscribers today. Sony Pictures Network is broadcasting the Australia vs India cricket series Live on multiple channels, including Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten1 HD, Sony Ten3 and Sony Ten3 HD.

"Dear Subscriber, Good news! Play, pause & recording feature on your set top box has been reinstated for SD & HD version of Sony Six,Ten1&Ten3 channels," says Tata Sky in a message that will be sent out to subscribers today. The broadcaster Sony Pictures Network India has the broadcast rights for the one-day internationals, T20 internationals and test matches for India’s tour of Australia. The ongoing Australia vs India series ends on January 19. Sony also has a video streaming platform, Sony Liv, where the India’s tour to Australia is also being streamed Live. Sony Liv Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 for a year. At this time, Tata Sky offers the Tata Sky+ HD set top box with a built-in hard drive that allows users to pause, rewind and record Live TV channels. This STB is priced at Rs 4,999. It is not clear at this time whether such a restriction was also implemented by rival DTH operators including Airtel Digital TV, Dishtv and d2h, and whether there are any corrective measures in place at this time.