TCL Android 9.0 Pie Based 55-inch 4K Smart TV Launched in India; Price, Features, and More

The TCL P8E features a 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition resolution display, stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio, and supports HDMI 2.0, USB2.0, WIFI 2.4G and bluetooth connections.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Chinese multinational electronics company TCL on Tuesday unveiled a 4K AI-powered Android 9 Smart TV, named TCL P8E, with hands-free voice search technology in India for Rs 40,990.

"At TCL, we have been committed to delivering smart and innovative solutions that upgrades everyday living without causing a strain on one's pocket. To the same end, we are excited to bring India's very first 4K AI Android 9 Smart TV with hands-free (Far-field) technology," said Mike Chen, TCL India Country Manager.

"The latest launch carries our 38 years of legacy forward, serving industry-leading innovations in AI and IoT to serve an integrated and immersive experience, within a price bracket that feels comfortable," he added.

The TCL P8E features a 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) resolution display. It is equipped with stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio for optimizing sound quality and also supports HDMI 2.0, USB2.0, WIFI 2.4G and bluetooth connections.

On the hardware front, it is powered by a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and runs Android 9 Pie OS with access to the Google ecosystem including apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

TCL Channel provides users with access to over 9.5 lakh content provisions including movies, series, live shows, sports, music to kids, owing to company's associations with Video on Demand (VOD) players like ErosNow, ZEE5, Hotstar, Voot, Jio Cinema, Hungama Play, ALTBalaji and YuppTV, the company said in a statement.

The TV features Artificial Intelligence (AI) interconnection that connects with other smart home devices. There is a hands-free AI voice interaction called Far-field Voice Search that lets users control the TV through voice commands.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products.

