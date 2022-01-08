CHANGE LANGUAGE
TCL At CES 2022: TCL Unveils Two AR Glasses With Micro LED Heads-Up Display And More

The TCL Leiniao Air is the industry's first binocular full-color MicroLED holographic optical waveguide AR glasses. (Image: TCL via IANS)

The TCL Leiniao Air is the industry's first binocular full-color MicroLED holographic optical waveguide AR glasses. (Image: TCL via IANS)

The TCL Leiniao Air is the industry's first binocular full-color MicroLED holographic optical waveguide AR glasses.

Consumer electronics brand TCL has unveiled a couple of new smart glasses called TCL NxtWear Air and TCL Leiniao Air at CES 2022. TCL NxtWear Air glasses are equipped with a built-in stereo speaker that can be connected to Bluetooth or wired headphones and are also equipped with two magnetic interchangeable plates, which can be attached to the front of the frame to change the style of glasses.

“With dual 1080p Micro OLED displays, the TCL NxtWear Air delivers ample detail, punchy, rich and vibrant colors, as well as deep shadows and inky blacks. It also creates an expansive, immersive viewing environment, which is the equivalent of watching a 140-inch screen, 4 metres away - similar to being in a movie theatre," the company said in a statement. NxtWear Air will be available worldwide in the first quarter of 2022 but TCL has not revealed the prices yet.

The TCL Leiniao Air is the industry’s first binocular full-color MicroLED holographic optical waveguide AR glasses. These are meant to work more as a heads-up display, showing relevant fitness data while exercising, a weather forecast and so on.

In the future, this pair of glasses will be launched with more new functions including information prompts, photo sharing, smart connection controls, multi-screen presentation, interoperability with automobiles, and other functions.

first published:January 08, 2022, 16:24 IST