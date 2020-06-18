TCL Brings QLED TV Range to India Including a 75-inch 8K Model Priced at Rs 2,99,990

TV maker TCL Electronics on Wednesday launched a 75-inch 8K QLED TV in India at Rs 2,99,990, in addition to a new 4K QLED series. The new 8K Android TV with IMAX Enhanced and pop-up camera comes with Dolby Vision imaging and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, TCL said. Its 4K QLED additions -- C815 and C715 -- also come loaded with the quantum dot display technology.

The all-new TVs are powered by hands-free voice control. "With these latest additions, perhaps, a new benchmark will be established within the segment. We are confident that all three feature-rich televisions will generate positive traction within the market and create new milestones for the brand," Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said in a statement. The 4K QLED TV C815 with built-in Subwoofer is available at a starting range of Rs 69,990 and comes in three variants: 55-inch (Rs 69,990), 65-inch (Rs 99,990) and 75-inch (Rs 1,49,990).

The entry-level 4K QLED TV C715 is available in three variants: 50-inch (Rs 45,990), 55-inch (Rs 55,990) and 65-inch (Rs 79,990). "With a large and constantly growing library of titles available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in English and in Hindi, TCL customers can instantly access this amazing content," said Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

"The combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience will allow TCL customers to experience their favorites as the producers and directors originally intended them to be." TCL said it is going for a long haul competition to introduce the best of TV technology within India. The brand recently set up a manufacturing plant worth Rs 2,400 crore at Tirupati as part of the "Make in India" initiative. The plant has a production capacity of eight million for 22-55 inches TV screens and 30 million for 3.5-8 inches mobile screens per annum, and provides direct and indirect jobs to over 8,000 people.

