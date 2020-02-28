TCL C8 4K Smart TV Range With Far-Field Voice, Android TV Now Available at Rs 49,990

TCL had introduced its new range of 4K smart televisions last month in India. The new TCL C8, based on Google's Android TV platform is now available for purchase. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, the smart TV offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There is also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies and of course comes with a variety of apps including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The key highlight of the new TCL C8-series is that it comes with far-field voice recognition technology. This lets users control the television with their voice from almost any corner of the room it is placed in, without the need of pressing a button on the remote. It also lets you control other connected devices around your house. The new C8 range also comes with Onkyo speakers and runs on the latest Android TV (Android 9 Pie) OS.

Both the variants come with 4K UHD panels with TCL's proprietary Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) technology and Dolby Vision support. According to the company, the new smart TVs offer 90 percent colour space along with vivid colours. These TVs also come with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) along with TCL's proprietary software algorithm. Other features include dual-core processors along with dual-core GPUs, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and standard HDMI and USB ports. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and S/PDIF digital audio optical output.

The 55-inch TCL C8 4K AI TV is priced at Rs 49,990, while its 65-inch variant is selling at Rs. 69,990. Currently, the 55-inch model is available for purchase on Amazon.in.