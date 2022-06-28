TCL Launches 3 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh Rate Starting At Rs 35,990

Consumer electronics brand TCL has launched three TVs with 4K resolution– TCL C835: New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR; TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV, and TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV.

The TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR is the top-end variant and comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at Rs 1,19,990, Rs 1,59,990, and Rs 2,29,990 respectively.

This model comes with features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and more. For gaming fans there’s 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. The TV also comes with Google TV support.

Another model is the TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV with 120Hz DLG and Game Master. It comes integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. TCL C635’s new HDR 10+ technology optimises picture quality for a 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations in brightness, color saturation, and contrast. The device is integrated with the ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos to make the audio output infinitely more captivating. The TCL C635 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at Rs 44,990, Rs 54,990, Rs 64,990, Rs 85,990 and Rs 149,990 respectively.

The third model from TCL is the P735 4K HDR Google TV. The TCL P735 Offers 4K, Wide Color Gamut, and HDR 10 professional audiovisuals, featuring MEMC motion picture processing.

TCL P735’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay. The TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at Rs 35,990, Rs 41,990, Rs 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.

Talking about launch offers, there’s an exclusive pre-booking offer on All – New Series, Get Sound bar worth Rs 10,990 and Video Call Camera worth Rs 2999 for free. Additionally, SBI Customers can get up to 10% Cashback on their new purchase. This offer is available in Reliance Digital and Croma.

