Teachers' Day 2018: Google Doodle Wishes India, Honours Teachers Around the Globe

It’s Teachers’ Day in India and Google joined the nation in celebrating the event. The search engine giant posted an animated doodle on its India home page as a tribute to teachers around the globe.The spinning globe with spectacles surrounded by several icons representing various subjects such as sports, music, physics, astronomy depicts a virtual image of a teacher.Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year as a mark of tribute to former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrisnan’s on his birth anniversary. Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5 in 1888.In India, the celebration of Teachers’ Day began in 1962. The world celebrates the occasion globally on October 5, which is exactly a month later.On this day, schools and educational institutions celebrate the event by organising various cultural programmes. Students present their teachers with cards that have heartfelt wishes as an acknowledgement.Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu will felicitate 45 teachers across India for their immense contribution to nation-building on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Wednesday.Teachers are our mentors, friends, and catalysts. They’re the wild, eager sparks that can, with a word, set our passions ablaze. Not quite parents, they nevertheless raise us to be the very best versions of ourselves. And their impressions last lifetimes, as the lessons we’ve learned are passed down to others, like inheritances of wisdom. Today, let’s celebrate teachers, one of the noblest and most selfless of callings all across the world.Happy Teacher’s Day!