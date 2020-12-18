Teardown Reveals Apple AirPods Max Are Tough to Dismantle, Battery Replacement May Be Complicated

Apple launched its ultra-high end (read ultra expensive) AirPods Max over the ear headphones earlier this month. Just like every other new product that launches to a lot of attention (more negative in case of the AirPods Max), the AirPods Max were bound to go through a series of teardowns from reviewers and journalists alike. One of the first AirPods Max teardown comes from folks at iFixit, giving us a much-awaited first look at the internals of the first over-the-ear headphones from the Cupertino-based company.

The teardown from iFixit indicates that the AirPods Max are not an easy product to take apart. The headphones use two 40mm dynamic drivers, two magnetically detachable earcups, eight microphones for noise cancellation, and two H1 chips - one for each side of the headphone. Further, the headphones come with two battery cells, again one for each side. iFixit says that there are some solder joints and wires near the batteries, but they haven't found the connectors to be able to replace the batteries on the AirPods Max. The teardown reveals that the speaker units are protected with screw and there are parts of the AirPods Max that are stuck on using glue. iFixit had to heat up the headphones in order to take them apart completely. "These headphones are not as easy to take apart as they let on (or as you might expect from other headphones)," iFixit says.

The iFixit teardown video reveals the internal components of the AirPods Max like the Bluetooth chip, audio amplifier, accelerometer, and more. iFixit says that it will share a deeper teardown of the AirPods Max in the coming days, once they figure out how to completely dismantle the AirPods Max.

The AirPods Max were launched earlier this month, on December 10 to a lot of negative attention on the headphones' price. In India, the AirPods Max have been priced at an astonishing Rs 59,900. This is almost double the price of any other set of headphones in the same range like the Sony WH-100XM4 or the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.