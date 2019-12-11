Tech And Auto Awards 2019: HP Spectre x360 13 is the Computing Device of the Year

Laptops and computing devices have never been more powerful than they are right now. This is even more true at the premium price points, the laptops that set the benchmark for the specifications, design and hardware. It therefore is a tremendous feat for the Dell XPS 13 to have won against the rather tough competition that included the HP Spectre X360 13, the returning Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo’s newest generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the dual-screen persona of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo.

Like clockwork, HP updated the lovable Spectre x360 13 this year as well with newer innards and did the must-do of shaving off a few millimeters as well from the overall footprint. The result, a gorgeous laptop that looks even better. You can get this with the Intel Core i5 and the Intel Core i7 processor options, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You get the choice of a Full HD or 4K display, and with the 120Hz refresh rate. The battery life of about 9 hours on a single charge is great for most usage scenarios at work. You can read more about it in our review here. https://www.news18.com/news/tech/hp-spectre-x360-13-review-when-a-good-windows-convertible-evolves-into-a-true-great-2040325.html

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cyber security. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar, the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

