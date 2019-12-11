Tech And Auto Awards 2019: HP Spectre x360 13 is the Computing Device of the Year
It was a tough battle between the HP Spectre X360 13, the Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo’s newest ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Asus Zenbook Pro Duo and the Dell XPS 13.
It was a tough battle between the HP Spectre X360 13, the Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo’s newest ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Asus Zenbook Pro Duo and the Dell XPS 13.
Laptops and computing devices have never been more powerful than they are right now. This is even more true at the premium price points, the laptops that set the benchmark for the specifications, design and hardware. It therefore is a tremendous feat for the Dell XPS 13 to have won against the rather tough competition that included the HP Spectre X360 13, the returning Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo’s newest generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the dual-screen persona of the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo.
Like clockwork, HP updated the lovable Spectre x360 13 this year as well with newer innards and did the must-do of shaving off a few millimeters as well from the overall footprint. The result, a gorgeous laptop that looks even better. You can get this with the Intel Core i5 and the Intel Core i7 processor options, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You get the choice of a Full HD or 4K display, and with the 120Hz refresh rate. The battery life of about 9 hours on a single charge is great for most usage scenarios at work. You can read more about it in our review here. https://www.news18.com/news/tech/hp-spectre-x360-13-review-when-a-good-windows-convertible-evolves-into-a-true-great-2040325.html
News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cyber security. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar, the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'They' Is Merriam-Webster's Word Of The Year As The World Becomes More LGBTQ Friendly
- Important to Probe Conflict of Interest of Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand, Says Jwala Gutta
- Napoli Sack Carlo Ancelotti After Reaching Last 16 of UEFA Champions League
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders